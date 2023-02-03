The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) is offering $70,000 in scholarships to Georgia students pursuing a degree in agriculture, veterinary medicine, family and consumer sciences or a related field, Jimmy Morrison, Banks County Farm Bureau president, recently announced.
The GFA will award scholarships in the following four categories.
•Scholarship for Agriculture – This scholarship is for high school students who plan to enter a college that is part of the University System of Georgia, Berry College, Emmanuel College or any accredited college/university in Georgia with an ag program during the 2023-24 academic year to pursue an undergraduate degree in agricultural and environmental sciences, family and consumer sciences or a related agricultural field. The GFA will award 10 scholarships of $3,000 each. The top three ranked applicants will be eligible for an additional $1,000.
•Technical College Scholarship for Agriculture – This scholarship is for students who will be enrolled in a Georgia accredited technical college and major in an area of agriculture or an ag-related field of study, such as welding, mechanics, culinary arts, or commercial truck driving. The GFA will award four scholarships of $1,500 each. The top two ranked applicants will be eligible for an additional $500. Visit https://gfb.ag/gfatechscholarshipmajors for a list of eligible schools and majors.
•Rising College Junior/Senior Scholarship for Agriculture – This scholarship is for college students who have at least two semesters of college remaining to receive an undergraduate degree from a unit of The University System of Georgia, Berry College, Emmanuel College or any accredited college/university in Georgia with an ag program. Applicants must be majoring in agriculture and environmental sciences, family and consumer sciences or an ag-related field. The GFA will award ten scholarships of $2,000 each.
•UGA College of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship - This scholarship is for students currently enrolled in the UGA Veterinary Medicine program specializing in large animal/food animal practice. The GFA will award two $5,000 scholarships.
“I encourage any student who qualifies for one of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture scholarships to apply,” said Jimmy Morrison. “Agriculture offers many exciting career opportunities. Both farmers and consumers depend on the many jobs agriculture creates such as mechanics, large animal veterinarians and food scientists.”
Visit www.gafoundationag.org/scholarships for a list of eligible majors/schools for all scholarships, applications, and instructions to apply. All applications must be submitted online by March 1, 2023. Transcripts and letters of recommendation must be submitted online with the application.
Banks County Farm Bureau will also be accepting scholarship applications from Banks County students who meet the GFB criteria. Submit a copy of the application to the Banks County Farm Bureau office or email to jajackson@gfbco.org.
The scholarship recipients will be announced in spring of 2023. Scholarship checks will be sent to the qualifying college/university the recipient is attending and placed in their school account upon verification the student has met all qualifications for the scholarship.
The GFA is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to preparing the next generation of leaders for success in Georgia agriculture. The GFA works with Georgia Farm Bureau and other Georgia agricultural and educational organizations to achieve its mission. The foundation offers scholarships to students pursuing agricultural careers, funds leadership development programs and projects that increase the public’s understanding of agriculture. It coordinates the Georgia Ag Experience, a mobile classroom that introduces third through fifth graders to Georgia’s top crops. To make a tax-deductible donation or learn more about the foundation, visit www.gafoundationag.org or contact GFA Executive Director Lily Baucom at 478-405-3461 or info@gafoundation.org.
