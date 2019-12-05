Georgia Labor commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that the Georgia Mountains region set two all-time records in October.
The 13-county region set all-time highs in labor force and employment, according to preliminary numbers. At the same time, the unemployment rate inched up slightly.
“October was a great month for Georgia and our local communities,” Butler said. “We continued to create jobs and people gained employment – often at record numbers.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate climbed in October to 3.6 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage point. The nation also grew its labor force by 325,000, increased employment by 241,000 and added more than 125,000 jobs.
Georgia’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell in October by 0.1 percentage point to 3.4 percent. That tied Georgia’s all-time low set in December of 2000.
Rates fell or held steady across nine of Georgia’s 12 planning regions. Seven set or tied a record for lowest rate ever.
In the region, the October unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage point, coming in at 2.6 percent. That’s the lowest rate recorded among the 12 regions. It was 3.2 percent one year ago.
The labor force increased in October by 1,318 to reach 352,867 total members – a new record high. The number has climbed by 2,683 over the past 12 months.
The Georgia Mountains region added 943 employed residents in October, bringing its total to 343,612. That number has grown by 4,806 over the past year.
Initial claims for unemployment went up by about 31 percent in October. They are up by about 16 percent when compared to last October.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 2,390 active job postings in the Georgia Mountains region for October.
The Georgia Mountains region includes Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.
