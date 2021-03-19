The Georgia Mountains’ region, which includes Banks County, unemployment rate decreased in January.
“In January we saw the rate drop across all regions and counties,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “Starting the year off strong with such a positive indicator is promising, especially as we learn to adapt to this everchanging workforce due to COVID.”
In Georgia Mountains, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.5 percentage points, bringing the rate to 3.4 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.1 percent.
Georgia Mountains ended January with 340,396 employed residents. The number increased by 1,077 in January but was down 10,687 as compared to last year.
The labor force decreased in January by 716. The January total was 352,498. That number is down by 9,648 from the total from January 2020.
Initial claims for unemployment increased by 8 percent in January. When compared to last January, claims were up by about 94 percent.
The GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 3,973 active job postings in Georgia Mountains for January.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers.
