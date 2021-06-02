The Georgia Mountains region saw a decrease in its unemployment rate for April.
“We had another strong month in April,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “We saw the unemployment rate decrease in every region and county, along with an over the month and over the year decrease in initial claims for nearly every region and country.”
In Georgia Mountains, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points, bringing the rate to 2.7 percent. A year ago, the rate was 10.5 percent.
The labor force decreased in April by 1,615. The March total was 356,282. That number is up by 16,440 from the total from April 2020.
Georgia Mountains ended April with 346,808 employed residents. The number decreased by 1,006 in April and was up 42,628 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment decreased by 3 percent in April. When compared to last April, claims were down by about 93 percent.
The GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 4,707 active job postings in Georgia Mountains for April.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers. Don’t forget to connect with us on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.