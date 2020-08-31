Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reports that Georgia Mountains’ unemployment rate decreased in July.
Additionally, Georgia Mountains saw monthly increases in labor force and employment in July.
“As the state continues to reopen, we are going to see wild fluctuations up and down of the unemployment rate across the state,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “The numbers that we really need to focus on are the most important ones, such as increases in workforce and employment which we are continuing to see in almost all regions and counties.”
In Georgia Mountains, the unemployment rate decreased in July to 5.5 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 3.3 percent.
The labor force increased in July by 3,835. The July total was 339,813. That number is down by 12,067 from the total from July 2019.
Georgia Mountains ended July with 321,092 employed residents. The number increased by 4,704 in July and was down 19,172 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment decreased by 28 percent in July. When compared to last July, claims were up by about 1,389 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 3,769 active job postings in Georgia Mountains for July.
Visit gdol.ga.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers. Don’t forget to connect with us on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.