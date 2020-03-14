Georgia Power will temporarily suspend residential disconnections for the next 30 days, beginning today, March 14, due to the national state of emergency because of the coronavirus and will reevaluate the policy and timeframe as the situation develops.
Georgia Power has been closely monitoring the potential threat posed by COVID-19 since January. Proactive actions have been taken to both prevent the spread of the illness and protect the safety and health of employees, including:
•Implementing telecommuting for those who can perform their duties remotely
•Cancelling facility tours and external meetings
•Increasing cleaning frequency at company locations
•Aggressively sanitizing work areas
•Cancelling all non-essential business travel – both domestic and international
•Asking employees to self-identify, if they have or plan to travel internationally
•Using technology for meetings
The company has regularly provided information and updates on the virus to employees, including prevention recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is following the latest developments and updates from public health officials and medical professionals.
