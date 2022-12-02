Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in October.
"Job seekers have continued to experience a favorable hiring environment across multiple job sectors, despite a slight uptick in unemployment rates," said Commissioner Butler. “As we prepare for peak holiday hiring, we encourage job seekers to take advantage of the many employment opportunities, both full-time and part-time, available across Georgia.”
The labor force rose in all Regional Commissions. Employment rose in the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, and Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.
In the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission, which Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union, and White counties, the October preliminary unemployment rate was up five-tenths to 2.7 percent over the month, the rate was 2.4 percent one year ago.
The labor force was up 1,333 over the month and down 126,343 over the year, to 239,692. The number of employed was up 89 over the month and down 123,859 over the year, to 233,227.
Initial claims were down 114 (-16%) over the month, and up 1 (0%) over the year, to 611. Initial claims were down over the month in Manufacturing and Wholesale Trade, and up over the year in Manufacturing and Transportation and Warehousing.
There were 3,830 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
