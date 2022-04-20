Banks County High School participated in the annual Ghost Out presented by Banks County Emergency Services, HOSA/Healthcare Science students,and the WBL fire training program.
The purpose of the drill is to act as a deterrent for drunk/distracted driving as students enter prom and graduation season.
“This drill is important because it reminds us that things can happen quickly and life can change in a blink,” said senior Kadence Krider.
Katelyn Suggs, a HOSA member, added that the drill helps show other students that being cautious and aware of those around you can save lives.
Senior Talmadge Wilkinson stated that the drill helped show the impacts of drinking and driving.
Isabelle Sharper, Piedmont College commit, added that the drill also helps to show that “all actions have consequences and one wrong move can affect so many people.”
Other high school students who participated in the drill included Kailea Mathis, Jordan Johnson, Kailey McCall, Kate Parker, Kylie Hopper, Tanner Foster, Miriam Cosper, Jasmine Minish, Cheyenne Oliver, Jazmine Adams, Madison Parson and Emilee Gable.
