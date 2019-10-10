The Gillsville City Council, on Oct. 1, approved moving forward with the annexation of six parcels, one located in Hall County and the other five in Banks County.
The total of over 110 acres is owned by six different property owners – Rebecca Atkins, 13.04 acres, Diamond Hill Road, Hall County; Matt and Heather Greenway, 2 acres, Bennett Circle, Banks County; Wayne and Helen Hewell, 61.33 acres, Bell Road, Banks County; Elaine Reece, 25.73 acres, Bennett Circle, Banks County; Todd Parks, 4 acres, Bell Road, Banks County; and Thomas Parks, 4 acres, Bell Road, Banks County.
TAX RATE
The council held the first reading of the 2019 Ad Valorem Tax Rate resolution calling for a rollback rate of 0 mill.
SIGN
The council moved one step closer to getting the Coca-Cola logo painted or screen printed on the side of the city hall building.
The council unanimously approved spending up to $1,500 on this project.
Council member Larry Poole presented council members with a copy of the proposed sign. The council discussed some changes to be made to the proposed rendering.
ZONING CHANGES
The city council discussed some major zoning changes during a work session on Sept. 24 that would double the lot size required for a property owner to build a house in the city in addition to increasing the minimum size requirements to the structure.
The council is considering the possibility of increasing the required size of a residential lot from one acre to two acres and changing the zoning regulations to increase the minimum size of a residential structure, including mobile homes, to 1,400 square feet.
Another change discussed was requiring a setback of 100 feet from all sides for any farm building, stables, kennels or nurseries in agricultural zoned areas.
Poole suggested that the council “ponder” the proposed changes and communicate their issues to Mayor Roy Turpin before the Oct. 17 deadline for advertising a public hearing on the proposals.
JLGA MEETING
Mayor Roy Turpin reminded everyone that the City of Gillsville will be hosting the Hall County Joint Local Government Association (JLGA) meeting on Monday, Oct. 28.
The event will be held at the café in downtown beginning at 5:30 p.m.
