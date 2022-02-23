The Gillsville City Council has approved a bid to move forward with an improvement project at the city park.
Ashley J. Little was awarded the bid for $97,371, and that price includes extensions at the park building and restrooms which will be accessible from outside the building. The action came at the February city council meeting.
In other business at the meeting, the council discussed the rental of vacant buildings owned by the city. Potential tenants will have a contract and the council discussed interviewing them prior to renting, giving the council the right to accept or refuse a tenant.
ALSO AT THE MEETING
Also at the meeting, the city council:
•approved a $3,000 limit on city credit cards for discretionary spending. The council agreed that receipts must be turned in to reconcile credit card statements.
•discussed the addition of a restroom at city hall which would also be accessible to adjoining buildings.
•discussed the annexation of properties into the city. If anyone wants to be annexed into the city, they should contact city leaders.
•discussed a request to rename some streets within the city. No action was taken.
•discussed the hours of operation for city hall and the library. No action was taken.
