Gillsville Baptist Church held a Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 8. The event featured book bags, hair cuts, meals, T-shirts, a clothes closet and grocery boxes.
The church holds monthly grocery give-aways and other events as an outreach program to the community.
The church is located at 2595 Hwy. 323, Gillsville. For more information, call 770-869-3976.
