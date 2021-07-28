Gillsville Baptist Church will hold a Back-to-School Bash from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 8.
There will be free shoes, book bags, hair cuts, meals, T-shirts, a clothes closet and grocery boxes.
Children must be present for the free shoes and book bags, which will be given on a first-come basis. A raffle for a $100 gift card will be held at 5 p.m (must be present to win).
The church is located at 2595 Hwy. 323, Gillsville. For more information, call 770-869-3976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.