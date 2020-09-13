Gillsville Baptist Church will hold a Crusin' With Christ Car Show from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The church is located at 2595 Highway 323, Gillsville.
The rate date will be Sept. 26.
There will be door prizes. The top 20 cars will be awarded a plaque.
For more information, call Perry Wright at 770-294-0280.
