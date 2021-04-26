Gillsville Baptist Church will hold its monthly drive-thru food box give-away and hot meal at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.
Boxes of food will be given away. The boxes will be filled with hot dogs, ground beef, buns, chips and more. There will also be a produce stand with fresh produce available.
The hot meal will be chicken sandwich plates.
There will also be an inflatable slide, ice cream, sundaes and face painting.
The church is located at 2595 Hwy. 323, Gillsville. The church phone number is 770-869-3976.
