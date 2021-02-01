Gillsville Baptist Church will hold a drive-thru food box give-away at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7.
Boxes of food will be given to the first 50 families. One box will be given per family.
The boxes will be filled with frozen chicken nuggets, frozen French fries, crackers, homemade soup and other items.
There will also be a free clothes closet for those who would ike to stop and shop. Masks will be required in the gym for those who stop and shop. They will be provided, if needed.
The church is located at 2595 Hwy. 323, Gillsville. The church phone number is 770-869-3976.
