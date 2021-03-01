Gillsville Baptist Church will hold its monthly hot meal and grocery box giveaway on Sunday, March 7, at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a clothes closet.
Hot meals will be served from a concession stand. Coupons will be provided for each family member for a hamburger, chips and water.
Families will then drive thru and pick up grocery boxes, then park for the clothes closet.
There will also be an outdoor concert.
The church is located at 2595 Hwy. 323, Gillsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.