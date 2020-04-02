Gillsville Baptist Church is planning to provide another meal to the community.
Members of the church recently provided its first outreach meal to the community, giving meals to 300 families and feeding an estimated 1,200 people.
Plans are to provide another meal on April 5. Organizers are seeking donations of the following items: boxes of noodles, canned spaghetti (covered), gallon ziploc bags and bottles of bubbles (covered), as well as bread.
Those who would like to donate are asked to contact Jessica Porter, Tondra Boswell or the pastor.
