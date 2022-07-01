Gillsville Baptist Church will hold a Back to School Bash from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 31.
There will be free book bags and free shoes. There will also be free meals, T-shirts and a clothes closet. Children must be present to receive the shoes and book bags, which will be given out on a first-come basis.
There will be an outdoor concert by the church youth worship band.
The church is located at 2595 Ga-323, Gillsville.
For more information, call 770-869-3976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.