Gillsville Baptist Church will have its second community meal on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is located at 2595 Highway 323, Gillsville.
***
The community was saddened to hear of the passing of Steve Allen Smith. He was the son of the Rev. Ralph O. and Ruby Meeks Smith. Smith was retired from Kroger where he worked as the produce manager. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Banks County. Survivors include his parents, the Rev. Ralph O. and Ruby Smith of Oakwood; daughters, Kacee (Tim) Criddle of Gainesville; Amy Smith (Cory Tucker) of Commerce; Renee (Chris) Porter of Homer; brother, Dr. Jerry (Judy) Smith of Athens; grandchildren, Elijah Thompson, Alivia Criddle, Madison Criddle, Jacob Criddle and Watson Porter and niece, Stephanie Perez of Asheville, N.C. Remember his family in your prayers.
***
The community was saddened to hear of the death of Larry Joe Hopper of Gillsville. Survivors include his mother Ora Bell Hopper, his two daughters Monica Silbey and Kim Warrick both of Athens, brothers Kenneth Hopper and Michael Hopper and sisters Barbara Massey and Linda Featherly along with four grandchildren including: Brandon Esco, Jacob Esco, Haley Warrick and Will Warrick. Great-grandchildren include: Hunter Michael Esco and Scarlett Aurora Esco. He leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be announced soon for Hopper. Remember his family in your prayers.
***
Happy birthday to: Phillip Cronic, Renee Campbell, Stephanie Turpin, Kathy Turpin, Mary Titus McCoy, Hunter Echols, Evan McCoy, Tammy Harrison and Joyce Long.
***
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Terry Powell, Carl Clough, Dexter Parson, Tiarra Ervin Barker, Sammy Reece, Tatum Bolton, Sandra and Horace Whitfield, Stan Westmoreland, Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, Wanda Parks, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.