Gillsville Baptist Church will offer a free holiday meal from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6. Fifty grocery food boxes will be given to the first 50 families in a drive-thru pick up.
The boxes will include frozen breaded chicken tenders, 10-pound bag potatoes, canned foods and breakfast items.
The church is located at 2595 Hwy. 323, Gillsville. The church phone number is 770-869-3976.
