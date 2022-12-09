Gillsville Baptist Church will provide a "Christmas blessing" to area children by giving each child who attends a special event planned for 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, a $30 Tanger gift card.
Children must be present to receive, leaders state.
Food boxes will also be given out.
Registration opens at 4 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
The church is located at 2595 Hwy. 323, Gillsville.
All items are first-come, first-served and will be given out following the Christmas presentation in the sanctuary.
