The Gillsville City Council held an emergency meeting, via a conference call at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, to declare a public emergency due to concerns related to Covid-19.
The ordinance was approved to do “what is in the best interest of the community to keep people safe and stop the spread of the coronavirus.”
The ordinance calls for the following for the next 30 days, beginning March 26:
•there shall be no public gatherings on any property owned or controlled by the city. A public gathering is defined as a gathering of 10 or more people. This includes any park, public square, playground, recreation area or similar area.
•for the duration of the emergency, the town will not disconnect any public utility service provided by the town on account of non-payment. After conclusion of the emergency, the person will have a period of 30 days to make payments before the payment before the service may be disconnected.
•during the emergency, the mayor is delegated to assign town services as “required or discretionary,” to periodically review and modify assignments, to use discretion to permit employees to telework, to temporarily suspend the provision of discretionary services and to direct employees who provide these services not to report to work until such time as these service suspension is lifted and to contract for and expend non-budgeted items during the emergency (and report these items to the governing authority).
•restaurants and other eating establishments where food is served must cease offering dine-in services. Food may continue to be offered via delivery, drive-through or take-out services. Patrons, employees and contractors of these establishments must maintain at least six feet of personal distance between themselves and others. If a restaurant is licensed to sell beer and wine for on-premise consumption, such restaurant, during the effective dates of this ordinance only, shall be authorized to sell unopened bottles or cans of beer or wine for take-out consumption off-premises.
•gyms, fitness centers, pools, social clubs, amusement facilities, bowling alleys, pool halls, theaters, massage parlors, nail salons and any other similar facility used for an activity that involves prolonged physical proximity of individuals, and any facility used for entertainment, social, grooming or general health and well-being purposes, must close and remain closed for the duration of this emergency.
•all other businesses, not covered in this ordinance, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, must post signs on entrance doors informing consumers to maintain at least six feet of personal distance between themselves and others and shall not allow more than 10 people into such establishments at one time so that social distancing can be maintained.
•all public and private gatherings of more than ten people occurring outside of a household or living unit are prohibited.
•if the town mayor is unable to perform his duties, then the mayor pro tem shall assume the duties of mayor.
•the governing authority suspends the bid and competitive portions of the town’s procurement policy and authorizes the mayor to utilize the single-source policy and to require departments to provide a written justification for the procurement during the effective dates of this ordinance.
