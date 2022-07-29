Discussion is underway as the Gillsville City Council prepares to move forward with downtown renovations including the Historic Preservation Project at the Frankum Building/City Hall.
In a recent city council meeting, the council entertained a proposal from Brian LaBrie of Ray, Ellis & LaBrie Consulting regarding scope of work, staffing and payments for managing the project. While the council did not take action, they agreed the item should be placed on next month’s agenda.
In other related business, the council discussed a proposal from Karen Jenkins of Shear Structural. The council contacted this company regarding the load bearing and structure of the Frankum Building. These measures must be taken before the renovations can begin since the structure was built in 1897. No action was taken. The council will revisit this proposal.
The council did open two sealed bids for prepping and placing gravel behind the building for truck parking. The council unanimously approved a bid by the Zachary Dales Agency in the amount of $10,200 to complete that project.
Mayor Wade Dale updated the council on his meeting with Jason Dykes, Assistant District Traffic Engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, concerning the blacktop and striping of Hwy. 52 once the repaving is complete. The mayor and council are concerned because the parking lanes along the front of the buildings are being used as turning lanes which is a potential risk for accident. Dykes recommended using a concrete curb or deflectors as possible solutions to the problem.
In other business the city council also:
•voted to open checking accounts at United Community Banks for Banks County SPLOST allocations and to move existing accounts as well.
•approved a motion to allow Sydney Segars to proceed with planning the Gillsville Christmas celebration which is slated for December 10th and 11th.
•discussed finalizing the details with Banks County concerning the Precinct Building. They are working on getting it cleaned out as well as obtaining the deed and lawyers’ fees necessary for closing.
•noted that the community workday is set for August 6 and August 13 at 8 a.m.
•discussed the town hall restroom project. Mayor Dale is waiting on a quote and looking for other contractors interested in the project.
•discussed the city limit signs installation date. The council needs to purchase posts to mount the signs. Councilmembers Ricky Sutton and Kody Rylee will move forward with that portion of the project.
•discussed the downtown landscape project. The sod will be laid in the fall.
•discussed drafting letters asking citizens to remove personal items that are stored at the City Hall/Frankum Building. Residents will have 30 days to remove those items.
•discussed allowing a building on the vacant property on Hwy. 52 just right of the Dollar General. One concern is not having enough field line per Hall County and there was opposition from a couple of surrounding property owners. No action was taken. The council may discuss this at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.