Discussion is underway as the Gillsville City Council prepares to move forward with downtown renovations including the Historic Preservation Project at the Frankum Building/City Hall.

In a recent city council meeting, the council entertained a proposal from Brian LaBrie of Ray, Ellis & LaBrie Consulting regarding scope of work, staffing and payments for managing the project. While the council did not take action, they agreed the item should be placed on next month’s agenda.

