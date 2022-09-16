The Gillsville Town Council is continuing to discuss downtown renovations. In the monthly meeting held last week, Brian LaBrie presented the mayor and council with recommendations regarding the historic preservation of the Frankum Building.
LaBrie pointed out that the Frankum Building is one of the few two-story historic general stores left in Georgia. He also highlighted that the building is in remarkable shape. He attributed that to the fact the inside was made with cedar which kept it well preserved.
The council has questions concerning tax credits and wants LaBrie’s advice on the best way to proceed with the project from a monetary standpoint.
After the discussion, no action was taken on the project.
The council also reviewed the maintenance request from the Gainesville Department of Transportation regarding the options to resolve issues with parking lanes in front of city buildings. After much discussion, the mayor and council agreed to put this on the October agenda.
In other business the council:
•heard the first reading of an ordinance to roll back the city ad valorem tax rate from 4.682 mills for each $1,000 of taxable property to a rate of 0.00. So, the city will not have city tax during the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
•heard an update from Mayor Wade Dale who stated the park upgrades should be completed soon.
•approved the Banks County Local Option Sales Tax Certification of Distribution. The city will receive .418 percent of local sales and use taxes.
•approved the purchase of a “City Park” sign with post as well as a city limit sign for Bryant Quarter Road.
•agreed to have City Clerk, Sandra Helton, create new forms for the building inspection process.
•reviewed new designs for Gillsville T-shirts. The shirts will be sold at the Gillsville Pottery Festival on October 1. They will also be available at Gillsville Town Hall during operating hours.
•approved the second reading of an ordinance to annex properties on Hwy. 323 and Henderson Road.
