The Gillsville Town Council is continuing to discuss downtown renovations. In the monthly meeting held last week, Brian LaBrie presented the mayor and council with recommendations regarding the historic preservation of the Frankum Building.

LaBrie pointed out that the Frankum Building is one of the few two-story historic general stores left in Georgia. He also highlighted that the building is in remarkable shape. He attributed that to the fact the inside was made with cedar which kept it well preserved.

