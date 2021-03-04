The Gillsville City Council continued to discuss upgrades around the city when they met on Tuesday evening, March 1.
The council decided on specs for the patio/deck with outdoor seating to be located near the park building. They also talked about the location for new restrooms on the park property.
Mayor Roy Turpin also announced that they park fence project has been completed. In other park business, the council discussed taking bids to clear the park entrance and cut down two trees.
Mayor Roy Turpin gave an update on the new city map. There are three properties in Hall County and three in Banks County that should be listed on the city map. The town is working with the Georgia Mountains Regional Commission on this project.
In other business, local artist Dave Wiley presented the council with his idea for new welcome signs to greet people as they enter the city. The council also received one additional submission. There are costs of additional components to the structures that have yet to be determined.
Wiley also presented a replica of a structure called, “Walk through the Word.” It is a visual journey through the pages of the Bible. Wiley is looking for three to five acres to erect the structure. Wiley explained that God has given him a vision over time.
“All glory goes to God," he said. "He gave me a gift and I found it when I was three years old.”
Wiley has used his artistic abilities to paint murals all over the country.
The council liked the idea, but thought that it would be better located on private property.
