The Gillsville City Council approved a bid at its December meeting to begin the downtown restroom project. The contract was awarded to Eldridge Renovations at a cost of $61,100.
During the meeting, Mayor Todd Dale told the council the Community Park building addition should be completed soon. The council then discussed security at the building and voted to purchase security cameras from Evolve Technology at a cost of $1,375.
