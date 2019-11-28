Gillsville Baptist Church will be having its Drive-Thru Bethlehem Nativity on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s always great to see how it may have looked in Bethlehem during the birth of Jesus. If you haven’t ever seen it please go by, our family tries to go each year. You will get a great blessing.
The Community was very saddened this weekend to hear of the untimely passing of Jeff Turner. He was a member of the Banks County Class of 1981. Turner was raise and lived his whole life on their farm at the end of Hickory Flat Road. He was a great friend and neighbor. He leaves his brother Bill Turner, sisters Linda and Donald Wilson, Nancy Cochran, nieces and nephews and a host of other family members along with his friends and community. Turner loved his friends and fellowship that they had. He was a role model to his friend’s children though he never had children of his own. He helped raise a neighborhood. RIP my friend. Please keep everyone in your prayers.
Jordan and Erika Boyle enjoyed a few days in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. to celebrate their first anniversary.
Congratulations to the Banks County High School class of 1969. Members are trying to get everyone together for a reunion. It’s been 50 years. If you would like to come, contact Martha Cotton at 706-654-6234, Kathy Jones at 706-658 6323 or Martha Ramsey at 706-654-6263. The reunion will be held on Friday, Dec. 13. They need an RSVP so they can book a place to have it. Come out and join them, 50 years will be a golden anniversary.
Happy birthday to: Tom Ledford, Lee Parson, Pat Harris, Melva Dalton, Doug Cheek, Sara Arro, Blakeley Ann Garrison, 2, Randy Nix, Sharon Callaway, Sabrina Adams, Jaden Chitwood and Brooklyn Wehunt, 1.
Those who are sick in our community and need prayers are: Stan Westmoreland, Juli Irvin, Ken Mize, David Dunson, Jane Dunson, Tatum Bolton, Tammy Harrison, Johnny Gardiner, Scarlett Rose Lacount, Chris Crawford, Janice Sims, Officer Joshua Robertson, Mike Pace, Molly Jo Thomas, 2, Leonra Simmons, Wanda Parks, Tina Queen, Cara Bolton Ferguson, Sammy Meeler, Phil Scales, Cindy Thomas, Mindy Ferguson, Larry Whitfield, Alex Strickland, Scott Standridge, Regis Lewallen, Eddie and Becky Hunter, Libby Tanner, Ruth Justus, Amanda Justus, Pat Farmer, Donna Campbell Marcus, J.T. Parson, Barbara Massey, Beverly Wood, Leigh Ann Scales Allen, Tim McCoy, Marcia Ayers, Evelyn Campbell, Jacqueline Wilson, Carolyn Standridge, Chad Standridge, Kim Crane, Toney Massey, Billy Massey, Chester Hewell, Edith Goodson and Kenneth and Betty Parson.
Willene Boyle compiles community news from Banks County and Commerce. To get an item listed, email it to her at willene.boyle@windstream.net or call her at 706-677-4200.
