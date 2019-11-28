Gillsville Baptist Church will have its drive-thru Bethlehem nativity on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 6 - 8 p.m.
“It's where the real meaning of Christmas comes to life,” stated Tondra Boswell.
The church is located at 2595 Highway 323, Gillsville.
The church website is www.gillsvillebc.com
For more information, call 770-869-3976.
