The Gillsville City Council is in the process of finalizing design and details for improvements to the downtown Reo Frankum building.
During a meeting held March 3, Mayor Roy Turpin said he has received one sealed bid to replace electrical wiring in the historic building, with additional bids forthcoming.
Other improvements discussed include expansion of the building to include space for a handicap accessible restroom and storage area.
Once the design is completed, the city will move forward with obtaining sealed bids to complete this phase of the project.
The city is also looking to make improvements at the city park. Turpin said plans include construction of an additional restroom and storage area that will be accessible from outside the park building. For security purposes, the council is looking to place exterior lighting and install fencing and a gate at the entrance of the park.
In other business, Turpin reported an updated city map has been submitted to the Department of Community Affairs. The new map will reflect all annexed property as of December 31, 2019, and those properties will be included in the 2020 census report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.