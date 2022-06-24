The Gillsville City Council is considering renovating the old precinct building and making it the new City Hall.
Mayor Wade Dale said at the June city council meeting that he would like to use the forthcoming $44,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, (CARES) Act for the project.
Also at the mdeting, the council approved the town's portion of the Banks County Transportation Special Local Option Sales Tax in the amount of $124,000 over the next five years.
In other business the city council:
•discussed park upgrades. So far, the footings have been poured for the new restrooms.
•discussed the town hall restroom project; two contractors have looked at the building, but no bids have been received yet.
•heard that the new city limit signs will be installed on June 25 at 1 p.m.
•set the dates for the community work day on August 6 and 13. Emmanuel Church leaders have said they will participate and leaders are looking for other volunteers. Downtown landscaping will be part of the improvements.
•discussed restoration of the Historic Frankum Building.
•set the date for the pottery festival for Saturday, October 2. The council voted to charge vendors $25 for a booth.
•discussed downtown traffic concerns. State leaders have been contacted.
