The Gillsville Town Council began initial plans at its last meeting to install a security camera in the Town Hall perimeter.
In a meeting last week, Mayor Wade Dale and all council members agreed that a camera is needed for this area. City leaders will gather information and revisit this matter.
In other business at the meeting, the council approved an election ordinance to establish qualifying fees, costs, and dates for qualifying and the election, as well as the last day for voter registration.
In other business the council:
•discussed zoning amendments as required by Georgia Assembly House Bill 1405. The bill requires that the city amend its zoning ordinance to come into compliance with the new requirements by July 1, 2023. The council agreed to pursue the services of City Attorney David Syfan to make the necessary changes.
•discussed the upcoming restroom project at Town Hall and noted that a new water meter would need to be installed.
•heard from Mayor Dale who gave an update on the ongoing project for the Community Park Building addition. He said he hopes the project would be completed soon.
•set a special work session on Tuesday, January 24, to further discuss bids for projects on the Frankum Building and the lawn care bid packet.
