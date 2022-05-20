The Gillsville City Council is planning tol move forward with a downtown landscape improvement project. In the monthly council meeting, members unanimously voted to accept bids to pave the area behind the city buildings.
Leaders hope citizens will come together for a community workday to put sod in front of the downtown buildings and make needed landscape improvements.
Mayor Wade Dale also reported that the septic tank would need to be moved before beginning the next steps in the City Park upgrade project. He confirmed the city park restrooms would be the first project to be completed once this takes place.
In other business the council:
•heard from Mayor Wade who confirmed the addition to the downtown rental agree is currently in place.
•discussed possible future dates to install the previously purchased signs for the town.
•reported that anyone who would like to take a book from Town Hall collection should come take a look. The council earlier decided that the book collection would be diminished. The children’s books will remain for now.
•heard from Mayor Dale who informed the council that there are several annexation requests. Members agreed to move forward with the annexation process.
