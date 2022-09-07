A Gillsville man was arrested for murder after an overdose death.
On August 31, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and the Cleveland Police Department arrested Olaffia Hester, age 27, of Gillsville, for felony murder in connection to the overdose death of Katelyn Baker, age 23, of Cleveland.
Baker’s body was discovered in a room at the M Star Hotel Cleveland by cleaning staff on August 19. The Cleveland Police Department and the White Coroner’s Office responded to the hotel and asked for ARDEO’s assistance when the death was suspected to be an overdose.
Hester was taken into custody in Gainesville with assistance from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office on August 31, 2022. This is an ongoing investigation, and more charges are anticipated.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.