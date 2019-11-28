Jeff Turner, 56, Gillsville man died after being shot Friday night.
Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 851 Highway 323 in Gillsville Friday night at 6:43 p.m. in reference to a shooting.
When deputies arrived at that location, they found Turner, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Nelly Miles, public affairs director with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation states, “Individuals involved in the incident have been identified and located. However, at this time, no charges have been filed. This is an ongoing investigation.”
