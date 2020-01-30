The Gillsville City Council is moving closer to adopting changes to zoning regulations. The council has been working for several months to bring the current zoning regulations up to date. During a meeting held last week, the council resumed discussion of those proposed amendments.
A major change in the regulations would increase the minimum size of residential structures, including mobile homes, to a minimum of 1,400 square feet. Current regulations allow for construction of a single family residential home with a minimum heated area of 1,000 square feet.
Councilman Larry Poole explained why he thinks the city needs to get more restrictive with regulations. “When I first began representing the city, I was being bombarded by the predictions, forecasts and the county zoning plans,” Poole said. “What I was hearing constantly is that they wanted to attract upscale housing to North Hall and South Hall and we were destined to be the low income housing area.” Poole said with the city having regulations in place to be more restrictive, the council would have more options against requests for less desirable developments in the city.
Another major change the council is considering would require 100 foot setbacks on all sides for construction of buildings in agriculturally zoned areas. Such structures include barns, kennels, stables and nurseries. With current regulations requiring 25 foot side setbacks and 35 foot rear setbacks, not all councilmembers were in favor of this drastic change. Defending the change, Poole asked, “Do you want your neighbor to build a kennel 25 feet from our property line? We’ve got no protection from somebody just destroying a property if you let them build up to 25 feet from the property line.” Councilman Wade Dale pointed out that in most cases the adjoining property will be zoned agriculture as well and the property owner probably isn’t going to mind having a structure close to the property line.
Poole had initially recommended increasing the required size of a residential lot from one acre to two acres but, due to push back from the majority of the council, this requirement will remain unchanged.
Some of the changes discussed will clarify portions of the regulations that were unclear. Current regulations failed to note all structures are required to meet standard building codes and that development of a non conforming lot would require health department approval.
The roll of the planning commission will also be clarified to indicate that the planning commission will operate independent of any involvement with the city council and would also require public hearings and notification to adjoining property owners for any and all zoning issues and changes.
The council did not indicate when these changes may be adopted.
