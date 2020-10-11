The Gillsville City Council is continuing to plan improvements at the city park. In addition to installing fencing and a gate at the park entrance, the council is looking to making improvements to the park building as well.
During a meeting held October 6, the council discussed plans to build a deck or screened area on the back of the building and to add restrooms that can be accessed from the outside of the building.
The city has received three quotes for placement of fencing and a gate at the entrance to the park, but due to a difference in the size of gates quoted by each company, the council agreed to postpone accepting a quote for further review.
Once plans for improvements to the park building have been finalized, the council will solicit bids to complete the project.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting:
•Mayor Roy Turpin announced the retirement of city clerk Cheryl Dunagan. Dunagan said she will continue as city clerk until the end of the year. The council voted to appoint Misty Perry as city clerk, replacing Dunagan the first of the upcoming year.
Turpin reported a public hearing will be scheduled for November 3 to receive public comments regarding an annexation request from Wylie and Brenda Turpin.
•the council received a request for placement of a “Blessing Box” in the downtown area. The box would be located where people will be able to leave donated goods for others to pick up anonymously.
•the council held the first reading of an ordinance to roll back the 2020 ad valorem millage rate. The rate of 5.017 mills will be rolled back to zero mills.
