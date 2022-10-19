Gillsville residents will not pay city tax

Gillsville council members voted unanimously at its October meeting to repeal the city tax so residents will one again not pay any city taxes. The city ad valorem tax rate was rolled back from 4.682 mills for each $1,000 of taxable property to a rate of 0.00. 

