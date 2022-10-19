Gillsville residents will not pay city tax
Gillsville council members voted unanimously at its October meeting to repeal the city tax so residents will one again not pay any city taxes. The city ad valorem tax rate was rolled back from 4.682 mills for each $1,000 of taxable property to a rate of 0.00.
The council also discussed upgrades at the city park and town hall restroom. Mayor Dale said he would like to move forward with seeking bids to replace the ceiling in the Community Building as well as the hallway area. They agreed to further discuss the proposed idea. The council also discussed the town hall restroom project. Once a bid is secured, they hope to move quickly on this project.
In other business the council:
•approved the rental of a roll-off dumpster and to hire outside labor to clean out the Frankum Building and other areas in the in the Community Building/Park.
•agreed to use the empty building next to the Gillsville Café to hold extra vendors during the Gillsville Christmas Festival.
•agreed to have the Gillsville Council Christmas Dinner on December 6th.
•discussed a Veteran’s Supper which will be held on November 9th at Midway United Methodist at 6 p.m. Mayor Dale said church leaders invited the council to attend.
•heard from Mayor Dale who said he will be contacting the Department of Transportation to move ahead with forwarding the downtown road traffic project.
