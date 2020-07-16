The Gillsville City Council is looking to adopt the city operating budget for fiscal year 2021. During a meeting held July 7, Mayor Roy Turpin said he expects only minimal changes in 2021 from the current year budget but cautioned postponement of nonessential projects may become necessary pending a better understanding of how COVID-19 will affect revenue and expenses in the upcoming year.
Expenses for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, totaled a little over $125,000 and the city received $146,663 in revenue. Sales taxes accounted for over $100,000 in revenue and the cost of street paving made up over $52,000 in expenses during FY2020.
In other business,
•Turpin reported the annual Pottery Festival will be held in October.
•the council expressed appreciation to Teresa Boyd for donation of a flag.
•Turpin said he was informed by the Census Bureau that several citizens have reported their residency in Gillsville, however, the city map did not indicate the properties as being within the city limits. The map has since been updated to include those properties. Turpin stressed the importance of having all citizens included in the census report.
•some recently completed city projects, including outdoor lighting at the city park and construction of a storage room at the City Hall building were discussed.
•the council is continuing to plan for restrooms at the city park and downtown building.
