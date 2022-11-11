The Gillsville Town Council met last week and agreed to purchase radar speed signs at a cost of $3,000. Leaders are hopeful that the measure will slow traffic coming through the city.

Mayor Wade Dale also updated the council on the downtown road traffic project. After talking to a representative of the Georgia Department of Transportation, he learned the project will come at no cost to the city and it should begin in March 2023, weather permitting. The project should resolve issues with the parking lanes along the front of the city buildings.

