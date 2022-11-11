The Gillsville Town Council met last week and agreed to purchase radar speed signs at a cost of $3,000. Leaders are hopeful that the measure will slow traffic coming through the city.
Mayor Wade Dale also updated the council on the downtown road traffic project. After talking to a representative of the Georgia Department of Transportation, he learned the project will come at no cost to the city and it should begin in March 2023, weather permitting. The project should resolve issues with the parking lanes along the front of the city buildings.
In other business the town council:
•agreed to apply for credit cards for Mayor Wade Dale, Town Clerk, Sandra Helton and Finance Clerk, Misty Perry at United Community Banks.
•approved an increase in the business license fee to $40.
•approved a quote from Sleignnet Technology to update the town website at a cost of $500.
•heard an update from Mayor Dale on park updates. He learned it would be difficult to match the existing brick on the park building and it would take months for the brick to be delivered. With that information, the council agreed to use vinyl siding.
•discussed the town hall restroom project. The council is awaiting two bids.
•noted that the Frankum Building clean out project is underway. Once this is complete, the electrical and HVAC renovations should begin.
•noted that the Town of Gillsville Christmas Festival will be held on December 3-4 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The town will supply hot chocolate, coffee and cookies and will be selling Gillsville T-shirts.
•discussed creating a lawn care bid packet for 2023.
