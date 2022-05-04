At the April Gillsville City Council meeting, leaders confirmed the new residential lot size regulations with city attorney David Syfan.
At an earlier meeting the council voted to amend the zoning ordinance for all new residential construction by changing the lot size from a minimum of one acre to two acres.
In other business, the city council approved a new sanitation agreement with Cook Sanitation despite the rate increase. The cost of monthly garbage pick-up will go from $12 to $15 dollars.
In other business the city council:
•approved additional guidelines for renters of city owned buildings. Renters must submit in writing the intended purpose for the rental, property must be occupied no later than the 15th of the month in which the rent is paid, and the rent is due on the first business day of the month. If the rent has not been paid by the 10th of the month, there will be an additional fee of $25.
•heard from Mayor Wade Dale who discussed an upcoming meeting with Banks County officials concerning the Transportation Local Option Sales Tax. If the T-LOST is approved by voters in November, the Town of Gillsville, would receive $124, 218. These funds would be used to repair and repave Old Gillsville Road.
•discussed preparing a bid packet for a restroom at City Hall.
•discussed the specific locations for the new town signs.
•voted to scale down the number of books in the town’s library.
•discussed a community workday.
•approved an annexation request by Kevin Merck who wants to build a home and shop on 66 acres on Cromartie Road.
