Brooke Gooch was recently named a district winner in the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) High School Art Contest.
A junior at Banks County High School when she entered the contest, Gooch received $100 for being the top winner from GFB’s 2nd District, which includes 14 counties in Northeast Georgia. She is the daughter of Tammy Gooch of Lula.
A winner was selected from each of GFB’s 10 districts. The state winner and two runners-up were chosen from the 10 district winners. Drawings were judged on artistic merit and how well the artwork represented Georgia agriculture. Gooch’s drawing can be seen by visiting www.gfb.ag/2Gooch.
The contest, sponsored by Georgia Farm Bureau, was open to any Georgia high school student in grades 9-12. Farm Bureaus from 67 counties submitted entries for district and state awards.
“Georgia Farm Bureau’s Art Contest encourages high school students to express their creativity and showcase their artistic ability through black and white media,” said GFB Women’s Leadership Committee Chairman Heather Cabe. “The students’ knowledge and perspective of Georgia agriculture comes to life on paper as they sketch different commodities and the farming lifestyle that is so beloved in our state.”
The Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee coordinated the statewide contest. Locally, Banks County Farm Bureau coordinated the contest.
“I’m proud of Brooke for being a district winner in the Georgia Farm Bureau Art Contest,” said Banks County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chairman Ann Gordon. “On behalf of Banks County Farm Bureau, I would like to thank the students and teachers who participated in our art contest.”
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization. As a membership-driven, nongovernmental organization, GFB serves as the voice of Georgia farmers and rural Georgia by advocating for them on legislative issues and promoting Georgia crops. GFB membership is open to the public and offers a wide variety of benefits, including insurance and discounts for health, travel and entertainment services. Enrollment in any of the member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership. If you would like more information about agriculture please visit www.gfb.org, like Georgia Farm Bureau on Facebook @GeorgiaFarmBureau or follow on Twitter at @GaFarmBureau.
