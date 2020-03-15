Governor Brian Kemp has authorized the Georgia Department of Defense to provide up to 2,000 Georgia National Guard personnel to be used in preparation, response and recovery efforts associated with the public health state of emergency within the State of Georgia.
“…The Georgia National Guard will now be available to communities to ensure the steady supply of medical equipment, food, shelter, or related materials to keep Georgians Safe in the weeks ahead,” said Kemp.
Major General Tom Carden, Adjutant General of the Georgia Department of Defense, who is a member of the Governor’s Coronavirus Response Task Force, may now direct Georgia Guard personnel to state active duty in support of response missions at the direction of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.
“The Ga. DOD has been in constant communication with the Governor’s Office as well as partner state and federal agencies,” said Maj. Gen. Tom Carden, Georgia’s Adjutant General. “Our policy is that we will never be late to need. We are always ready to serve the people of Georgia. We will work closely with GEMA and our state partner agencies in the common mission of reducing human suffering and restoring the health and safety of our fellow citizens.”
