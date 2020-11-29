The Banks County Sheriff’s Office has received a $45,010 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
This grant was awarded based upon the partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in helping to reduce crashes, injuries and fatalities across the State of Georgia.
“The loss of one life on our roads is one too many and the fact almost all fatal traffic crashes can be prevented is one reason why we are awarding this grant,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said. “The target of zero traffic deaths in our nation is achievable, and we will continue to help develop and implement educational messages and enforcement campaigns aimed at bringing our state one step closer to that goal.”
Sheriff Carlton Speed stated, “The welfare of our citizens and visitors who travel on our roadways in Banks County is one of our highest priorities. We are thankful for the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) for facilitating grant opportunities like this. The awarded funds will assist us greatly in heightening the effectiveness of our highway safety efforts.”
As law enforcement partners in the Operation Zero Tolerance DUI and Click It Or Ticket seatbelt campaigns, the Banks County Sheriff’s Office will also conduct mobilizations throughout the year in coordination with GOHS’s year-round waves of high visibility patrols, multi-jurisdictional sobriety checkpoints.
The grant will continue through September of 2021.
For more information on the Banks County Sheriff’s Office’s award, contact Maj. Carissa McFaddin, cmcfaddin@bankscountysoga.org, (706) 677-2248. For more information on GOHS and its highway safety program, visit www.gahighwaysafety.org.
