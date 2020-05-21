A Banks County High School student had a special graduation ceremony for one on Monday morning as school leaders gave him his diploma and wished him well as he takes the next step forward in life.
The exact date for the BCHS graduation has not been set due to the COVID-19 virus and Ryan Humphries will be leaving soon for training at Fort Benning as a member of the Georgia National Guard.
School leaders wanted to make sure he had the graduation ceremony experience so principal Christine Bray presented him with his high school diploma in a small ceremony with family present in the auditorium. Superintendent Ann Hopkins was present to congratulate him on his accomplishments, which include being named Mr. BCHS, having the lead in the school play, being in JROTC and on the baseball team.
Humphries will attend the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.