A prom and graduation ceremony have been set in July for Banks County High School seniors.
The prom will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 17.
The graduation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, at Leopard Stadium.
Graduation practice will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.
