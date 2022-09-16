A Banks County Grand Jury indicted the following people during recent court proceedings:
•David Ralph Ball, sexual exploitation of children.
•Daniel Lewis Beck Jr., sexual battery against a child under age 16.
•Mark Allen Boling, aggravated stalking and hit and run.
•Christopher Eddie Brock, aggravated stalking.
•Timothy Lamar Brock, rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation and cruelty to children.
•Robert Christopher Bowden, aggravated child molestation and aggravated sodomy.
•Jamie Lee Bowen, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to children.
•Robby Alan Bowser, obstruction of an officer, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), driving while license suspended, driving on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and no proof of insurance.
•Kenneth Charles Burton, obstruction of an officer and battery.
•Jeremy Trimaine Carruth, robbery, theft by receiving stolen property and aggravated assault.
•Devon Edward Morrison, robbery and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Kimberly Michelle Mapp, robbery and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Kenneth Evan Chapman, false imprisonment and battery.
•Kristina Cochran, hit and run, driving while license suspended and failure to yield right of way.
•Christopher Wayne Germond, hit and run, driving while license suspended and failure to yield right of way.
•Robert Terry Croy, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jevante Crump, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, DUI and tail light violation.
•Darren Hunter, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, DUI and tail light violation.
•Tyra Scott, possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, DUI and tail light violation.
•Francis Elizabeth Dills (Francis Elizabeth Skinner), trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance and failure to maintain lane.
•Christopher Zackery Fattig, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and battery.
•Saul Paramo Fernandez, aggravated assault, battery and hindering someone making an emergency telephone call.
•Tommy Dale Fricke, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation.
•Clifton Lopez Geathers, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, DUI, speeding, improper turn, improper driving on divided highway, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to stop at a stop sign.
•Lindsay Groover, conspiracy to commit malice murder and possession of methamphetamine.
•Raymond Kyle Strandridge, conspiracy to commit malice murder and possession of methamphetamine.
•Christine Elizabeth Hunter, burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of an officer and possession of drug-related object.
•John Sizemore, burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, obstruction of an officer and possession of drug-related object.
•Melvin Brock Ivey, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
•Joseph Leroy Jarrard, rape, statutory rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, child molestation and cruelty to children.
•Darryl Johnson, possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Kenneth Dewayne Jones, terroristic threats.
•Jonathan Kightlinger, aggravated assault, battery, cruelty to children and criminal trespass.
•Jason Robert Laport, burglary and theft by taking.
•Stephanie Michelle Duncan, burglary and theft by taking.
•Kendricus Kalvon Little, aggravated assault on a peace officer and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.
•Randy Steve Lynn Sr., child molestation and cruelty to children.
•Lauren Abigail Moody, serious injury by vehicle, DUI, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
•Fabian Olandez, burglary and kidnapping.
•Angel Antonio Ogando, aggravated assault and battery.
•Jerel Octavious Carruth, criminal damage to property, battery and simple battery.
•Tabitha Massey, criminal damage to property, battery and simple battery.
•Timothy Loyd Parson, burglary and possession of methamphetamine.
•Richard Craig Patrick, aggravated stalking, criminal trespassing and battery.
•Charles Roylee Pressley, theft by taking and burglary.
•Francine Pressley, theft by taking and burglary.
•Tony Pressley, theft by taking and burglary.
•Zackery Charles Pressley, theft by taking and burglary.
•Andy Lee Wright, theft by taking and burglary.
•David Emory Reed, rape, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery and cruelty to children.
•Bradley Joseph Rider, aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children.
•Brandon Chase Rogers, aggravated assault on a peace officer, fleeing a police officer, obstruction of an officer, possession of marijuana and affixing plate to conceal or misrepresent identity.
•Jack Christopher Smith, aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children.
•Wesley Edwin Smith, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, hindering emergency telephone call and criminal trespass.
•Christi Diane Slade, armed robbery.
•Freddy Ray Standridge, aggravated child molestation and cruelty to children.
•Otha Lee Stephens, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of marijuana.
•James Edward Sweeley, failure to register as a sex offender.
•Chaz Avery Thomas, aggravated stalking.
•Johnny Coleman Thompson III, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.
•Johnathon Lee Walls, sexual exploitation of children.
•Ricky Dewayne Walker, terroristic threats, obstruction of an officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Robert Zachary Wilson, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, DUI and possession of drug-related objects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.