A Banks County Grand Jury indicted 19 people on Aug. 9, including the following:
•Matthew Tillman Bagwell, burglary in the second degree and theft by taking.
•Mark Allen Boling, terroristic threats and acts, battery and simple battery.
•Lisa Lynn Bridges, aggravated assault.
•Tommy Faulkner, aggravated sexual battery, kidnapping, sexual battery and simple battery.
•Terrance Dwon Galimore, theft by taking and criminal damage property.
•Ashley Teneal Galloway, identity fraud and financial transaction card fraud.
•Muntrevious Rashad Grier, terroristic threats.
•Michael Hart, terroristic threats and simple assault.
•Arturo Hernandez Jr., incest, rape, child molestation, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated stalking and cruelty to children in the second degree.
•Norma Hernandez, incest, rape, child molestation, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated stalking and cruelty to children in the second degree.
•Moses Oswaldo Velasquez (aka Moises O. Velasquez-Garcia), incest, rape, child molestation, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated stalking and cruelty to children in the second degree.
•Anthony Jerome Holdman Jr., aggravated battery, battery and pointing a gun at another.
•Alex Martin Lopez, aggravated battery, battery and pointing a gun at another.
•Marico Jamal Hollie, battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.
•Christopher Joseph Kraemer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Candace Michelle Long, criminal damage to property and simple battery.
•Michael Joseph Manion, entering an automobile.
•Brett Zachary Morris, aggravated stalking, battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.
•Elizabeth Ann Robinson, arson in the second degree.
NO BILL
The Grand Jury issued a "no bill" and did not indict the following:
Caleb Alexander Ford, aggravated assault.
