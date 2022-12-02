A Banks County Grand Jury recently indicted 24 people, including the following:
•Fred Daniel Bales, statutory rape, child molestation and cruelty to the children in the first degree.
•Luis Fernando Barraza, theft by shoplifting and obstruction of an officer with violence.
•Aaron Gordon Bolin, theft by shoplifting, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, possession of methamphetamine, hit and run, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and driving while license suspended.
•Jamie Lee Bowen, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, battery and cruelty to children in the first degree.
•Nicholas Daniel Cole, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•David Salvatore Cook, child molestation, sexual battery against a child under age 16, aggravated stalking and simple battery.
•Teawanna Leshawn Cornelius aka Teawanna Leshawn Wooten, theft by shoplifting.
•Willie Leon Perry, theft by shoplifting.
•Brandon Christopher Coyne, theft by shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, driving under the influence and possession of a drug-related object.
•Tracy Renne Dyer, possession of a controlled substance, theft by shoplifting and drugs not in original container.
•Megan Slack, possession of a controlled substance, theft by shoplifting and drugs not in original container.
•Bradley Colt Evans, aggravated assault, battery and criminal trespass.
•Todd Adam Glassburn, sexual exploitation of children.
•Clemencia D. Gonzalez-Martinez, trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•Felipe Perez, trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
•Bradley Allan Jones, trafficking methamphetamine.
•Charles Lee King, criminal attempt to commit rape, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, child molestation and cruelty to children in the first degree.
•Bradley Dennis Payne, aggravated assault.
•Jose Sanchez-Perez, burglary in the first degree, possession of methamphetamine and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Paul William Stills, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, simple battery and driving without a license.
•Colby Dean Tucker, sexual exploitation of children.
•Justin Jared Watson, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, hit and run, reckless driving, improper passing, failure to maintain lane and failure to stop at stop sign.
•Eric Edward Webb, aggravated assault on a peace officer and cruelty to children in the second degree.
•Clifford Wayne Wheeler, child molestation.
•Matthew Ryan Yearwood, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
