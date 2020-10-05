Banks County science and agriculture students are using technology this school year provided through a Tanger grant.
Banks County High School received the Tanger grant from the TangerKids Grant Program for 2020.
BCHS's application, "Eyes in the Future" project, provided two 3-D printers and supplies for the Learning Commons area.
The printer and materials have been put to use this year by several teachers and their classes, including: Chris Crump, agriculture teacher; Dean Goodwin, science teacher; Angie Bowen, Science teacher; and Chris Fuller technology Specialist.
Fuller assisted the classes with the setup and the process needed to create the projects using the 3-D printers.
Chris Crump's classes designed a bracket that the class needed to hold a metal sign that was created in the BCHS Ag metals department.
Dean Goodwin's Anatomy and Physiology class designed a skull, a hand and a finger to assist the students learning the skeletal system. In addition, the class used the printer to build a mechanical finger.
Angie Bowen's ninth grade science class focused on 3-Designs and basic use of the 3-printer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.