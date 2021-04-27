Griffin Brothers was awarded the contract by the Banks County Board of Commissioners for the sewer project at the Martin Bridge Road intersection.
The BOC approved the $4.2 million contract when it met on Tuesday, April 27.
Public utilities director Horace Gee reported that the county received seven bids and Griffin Brothers was the low for the project, which will be completed in 240 days.
The project will be funded with a $1.5 million grant, with the remainder coming from a GEFA loan.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the BOC approved the following:
•software for an employee self-service program. Employees will be able to update their personal information.
•a time clock management system, at a cost of $16,972 to install and $7,499 in yearly maintenance.
•the health insurance plan for the next year, which will be an average increase of $34 per employee.
•sending four nominees to the chief judge of the superior court for a seat on the county elections board. The names are: Ann Moon, Wanda Eubanks, Sharon Pruitt and Judy Harper. The judge will select two people from those nominated to serve on the elections board.
•accepting a $5,515 Fire/EMS Trauma Grant to be used to purchase equipment.
•spending $15,500 in additional funds to KCI Technologies for on-call engineering services for the Tanger culvert project. This is being funded with special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) revenue.
•spending $14,500 in additional funds to KCI Technologies for road and bridge projects in the county. This is also coming from SPLOST revenue.
The BOC also held a 15-minute closed session to discuss “personnel.” After the closed session was opened back up to the public, the BOC voted to lift the moratorium on hiring so that the public utilities director could hiring one additional employee to work on distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.